One Piece to Receive Full-Fledged Reboot in Wit Studio’s The One Piece

Of all the anime announcements at Jump Festa 2024, the biggest one was the reveal that One Piece would receive a full-fledged reboot in Wit Studio’s The One Piece. Anime reboots are hardly uncommon, but it’s never happened when an anime was still ongoing, and seeing it happen with a story as big as One Piece means that there are a lot of expectations for it to be great.
There’s a lot of pressure on The One Piece to be a great reboot, and to do that, it needs to fix some of the shortcomings of the original series. As good an anime as it might be, One Piece certainly has its share of problems, whether they be missed opportunities or various inconsistencies, and they make certain parts of the anime hard to get through, especially the early arcs. The early arcs, of course, are what The One Piece will be tackling first, so if it wants to succeed, some definite changes need to be considere
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »