One Piece Season 2 Gets a Positive Post-Strike Update From Showrunner

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Netflix's One Piece season 2 has received a positive update following the end of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. The show is a live-action adaptation of the long-running Eiichiro Oda manga series of the same name, which has also been adapted into a long-running anime.

Deadline recently sat down with the show's co-showrunner Matt Owens following the end of the writers strike, which took place for 148 days beginning this May. During their conversation, he shared an update about One Piece season 2, revealing that the writers room is now up and running once more.

The writers room is up and running, yes, getting scripts done so that we can get into design work, scheduling and pre-production, all of that kind of stuff... We did start our Season 2 writers room for a little bit before the strike. We didn't get much further than starting to plan out what the season is going to be and got a couple of outlines done. But that's as far as we got.

When Might One Piece Season 2 Return? Even if the One Piece season 2 scripts are completed on a quicker timeline than Owens suggests, its release could still be delayed. The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strike, which began in July and prevented the cast from participating in promotion during the week of the One Piece season 1 release, is still ongoing.

If the deal is not made before the end of the year, allowing the One Piece cast to return for a production start in early 2024, the weather in their South Africa shooting locations could also present an issue, delaying production through the end of winter in August 2024.

This possible production timeline would give One Piece season 2 a premiere date sometime in 2025. Given the fact that Netflix produces television an entire season at a time, leading to long post-production periods, this would most likely mean that the effects-heavy show wouldn't return until the final few months of the year.

