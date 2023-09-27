One Piece Reveals Luffy's Mom For the Very First Time

Luffy's mother might have made her debut. Luffy was born in the village of Foosha, a remote province of the Goa Kingdom in the East Blue Sea.

His father is one of the most wanted men in the world, the leader of the Revolutionary Army, which openly antagonizes and tries to overthrow the tyrannical World Government. However, after his birth in One Piece, Dragon left Luffy in the care of the future Straw Hat's grandpa, Monkey D. Garp, a legendary hero of the Navy who trained Luffy to become a great Marine in the future. Nothing was ever said about Luffy's mother, not even her name. When the kid was 6, his life changed forever after meeting Red-Haired Shanks and his pirate crew, who were stationed in Foosha for some time. That encounter inspired Luffy to become a pirate, much to Garp's despair, and he finally set sails for his adventure after turning 17.

Read more:

screenrant »

Netflix's One Piece Star Proves They Can Pull Off Luffy's Wano LookThe star of Netflix's One Piece has proved they can rock Luffy's Wano design during a recent trip [...]

One Piece Cosplay Brings to life Luffy's Future Wife, Boa HancockOne Piece Cosplay brings Boa Hancock to life long before her potential arrival in the Netflix [...]

One Piece Episode 1079 Streaming: How to Watch & Stream OnlineWant to know how to watch One Piece Episode 1079 online? Look no further, as we have all the streaming details right here.

One Piece Confirms a Big Fan Theory About an Important PirateThis popular fan theory about Bonney may be true after all.

Spy x Family Season 2's New Trailer Showcases Opening Theme From One Piece's AdoSpy x Family season 2 gets a new trailer.

One Piece Cosplay Creepily Recreates Buggy's PowersOne Piece Cosplay recreates Buggy's Devil Fruit Abilities using some ingenious body paint.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT One Piece finally addressed one of the biggest mysteries in the long history of the series, teasing the very first appearance of the mother of the protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy. While Luffy's relationship with his father, the leader of the Revolutionary Army, Monkey D. Dragon, is also the subject of a lot of speculation, the mother of the future Pirate King is an even bigger mystery, and she seems entirely uninfluential for the story, until now. While some argue One Piece has too many mysteries, this one has been on fans' minds for some time now.

Luffy was born in the village of Foosha, a remote province of the Goa Kingdom in the East Blue Sea. His father is one of the most wanted men in the world, the leader of the Revolutionary Army, which openly antagonizes and tries to overthrow the tyrannical World Government. However, after his birth in One Piece, Dragon left Luffy in the care of the future Straw Hat's grandpa, Monkey D. Garp, a legendary hero of the Navy who trained Luffy to become a great Marine in the future. Nothing was ever said about Luffy's mother, not even her name. When the kid was 6, his life changed forever after meeting Red-Haired Shanks and his pirate crew, who were stationed in Foosha for some time. That encounter inspired Luffy to become a pirate, much to Garp's despair, and he finally set sails for his adventure after turning 17.

A Subtle One Piece Detail May Reveal Luffy's Mother While Dragon and his Revolutionary Army have been serving a bigger role in the series' Final Saga, One Piece's author Eiichiro Oda stated Luffy's mother would never be introduced, as he is not interested in exploring that part of the story. However, in an extra story appearing in chapter #1057 as a tie-in to One Piece Film: Red, a mysterious woman holding a baby appears in one panel, leading fans to speculate that she could be Luffy's mother. The woman appears in a flashback of Shanks, singing a lullaby to her baby. This inspires the powerful Yonko to sing to his own baby daughter, Uta, who then grows up to become a world-famous singer.

There is no official confirmation that the figures seen in the panel are baby Luffy and his mother, but considering that Eiichiro Oda rarely does something without a specific purpose, many fans have speculated that this could be the case. The timing does not match with what is known about Luffy's past history, as Luffy's first meeting with Shanks should have been when he was 6. However, there is no reason to think that Shanks did not visit Foosha village before. Actually, considering that the Red-Hair Pirates used it as a safe base, it would be unlikely that they were not familiar with the place already. This could also imply that Shanks knew Luffy's mother, and perhaps even Dragon, which makes the relationship between the two rivals for the title of Pirate King even closer.

As is often the case with One Piece, whenever a mystery seems about to be solved, many new ones spring up. Oda once stated (in the SBS for volume 78) that he considers "mother" to be the opposite of "adventure", and that's why so many of his characters have dead or missing mothers. Considering that, it's not likely that Luffy's mother will have a role in the story and, if it's actually her in chapter #1057, this one panel could remain her only appearance. One Piece fans can still hope to learn more about her when more details about Luffy's relationship with his father Dragon is explored more in the Final Saga.