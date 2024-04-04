One Piece Live-Action Actor Pranks Fans in Hilarious Video

One Piece fans were thrilled to see that Netflix would continue the journey of the live-action Straw Hat Pirates , as a second season was confirmed by none other than series creator Eiichiro Oda. While filming has yet to begin on the return of Luffy and his crew on the streaming service, the young actors are prepping to return to set. In a new hilarious prank video, Usopp 's live-action actor, Jacob Romero Gibson , shared a new video answering fan questions with complete honesty.

Usopp might not have the power of a Devil Fruit or be a master swordsman, but he's proven to be quite a useful member of the Thousand Sunny over the years. While he will often shake in fear at the sight of larger-than-life beasts and/or swashbucklers threatening the Grand Line, the marksman has figured out ways to escape from some sticky situation

One Piece Live-Action Straw Hat Pirates Netflix Usopp Jacob Romero Gibson Prank Video

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

One Piece to Receive Full-Fledged Reboot in Wit Studio’s The One PieceThe announcement of a full-fledged reboot of One Piece in Wit Studio's The One Piece at Jump Festa 2024 has generated high expectations. The reboot aims to fix some of the shortcomings of the original series, particularly in the early arcs. Changes need to be considered for the reboot to succeed.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Netflix Already Has The Perfect Next Live-Action Anime Adaptation After One Piece & The Last AirbenderAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Videos Show Young Garp & Rayleigh in ActionTwo new One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 videos have been revealed, showing younger versions of Rayleigh and Garp taking down foes.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

JSO: One dead, one injured, one detained after two separate Tuesday night shootings in JacksonvilleThe man in his late teens/early 20s was found with multiple gunshot wounds when officers responded, according to Jacksonville police, as another man was detained.

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »

This Early 2000s Anime Is Perfect To Fix Netflix’s Live-Action Cowboy Bebop FailureOne 2000s anime deserves a live-action remake.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Avatar: The Last Airbender Actor's Season 2 Story Idea Would Continue The Live-Action Show's Best TrendNetflix’s live-action Avatar has one key advantage.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »