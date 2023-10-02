One Piece Introduces Momonosuke's Adult Form to the Anime

One Piece's anime is nearing the end of the Wano Country arc, and the newest episode took a big step towards that finale by introducing Kozuki Momonosuke's adult form! One of the big events during the climactic final moments of the fight between Kaido and Luffy throughout Onigashima was Monosuke using Shinobu's powers to age himself up 20 years so that he could use the full power of his dragon transformation.

One Piece's anime has been working its way through the next phases of the Wano Country after the fight between Luffy and Kaido was brought to its end, and One Piece Episode 1078 saw Wano moving forward as a country with Momonosuke and the Akazaya Nine declaring the fight against Kaido and Orochi is finally at an end. This was capped off with a full reveal of Momonosuke's now body that had been aged up 20 years into adulthood as he now stands as Wano's new Shogun.

"I, Kozuki Momonosuke will lead the land of wano!"#ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE1078 #GEAR5 #ルフィ pic.twitter.com/nab8zU1zUe — ᵕ̈ (@chlorinenation) October 1, 2023 What Happens in One Piece Episode 1078? One Piece Episode 1078 picks up shortly after Kaido is defeated, and the Flower Capital was wondering what was happening due to the chaos starting to erupt nearby with the fallen Onigashima.

Read more:

ComicBook »

Two of One Piece's Wano Deaths Are More Important Than Fans ThinkOne Piece just confirmed two characters' deaths.

Tiny One Piece Live-Action Detail Reveals Arlong's Connection To A Future Straw Hat MemberOne detail sets up a future Straw Hat Pirate.

One Piece Cosplay Celebrates Wano's End With Gear 5 LuffyAn awesome One Piece cosplay transforms into Gear 5 with Luffy!

One Piece: Why Netflix's Live-Action Series Adaptation Worked So WellPushing past the haters, Netflix's One Piece should serve as the bluepint for future live-action anime/manga adaptations moving forward.

One Piece's Warlords Of The Sea Share A Hidden Clue That Explains Their RoleOne Piece's Warlords share a common trait.

All Devil Fruit Awakenings in One Piece, Ranked by StrengthDevil Fruit is what gives the characters their immense power in One Piece, and these are all the Devil Fruits ranked by how strong they are.

One Piece's anime is nearing the end of the Wano Country arc, and the newest episode took a big step towards that finale by introducing Kozuki Momonosuke's adult form! One of the big events during the climactic final moments of the fight between Kaido and Luffy throughout Onigashima was Monosuke using Shinobu's powers to age himself up 20 years so that he could use the full power of his dragon transformation. Then with Yamato's help, he was finally able to use the same Flame Cloud powers that Kaido used to help save Onigashima from crashing into the ground.

One Piece's anime has been working its way through the next phases of the Wano Country after the fight between Luffy and Kaido was brought to its end, and One Piece Episode 1078 saw Wano moving forward as a country with Momonosuke and the Akazaya Nine declaring the fight against Kaido and Orochi is finally at an end. This was capped off with a full reveal of Momonosuke's now body that had been aged up 20 years into adulthood as he now stands as Wano's new Shogun.

"I, Kozuki Momonosuke will lead the land of wano!"#ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE1078 #GEAR5 #ルフィ pic.twitter.com/nab8zU1zUe

— ᵕ̈ (@chlorinenation) October 1, 2023 What Happens in One Piece Episode 1078? One Piece Episode 1078 picks up shortly after Kaido is defeated, and the Flower Capital was wondering what was happening due to the chaos starting to erupt nearby with the fallen Onigashima. But it's here that the Akazaya Nine are there to quell all of their fears, and reveal that the long struggle to free Wano from Orochi and Kaido is finally at an end. This all led to Momonosuke revealing his full adult form as he declares to the country at large that he has now taken over as Wano's Shogun.

Momonosuke declares that the country will finally recover from everything that's happened to them since being under the control of Kaido, and now they will finally move into the future as a result. With Momonosuke now taking the lead (still with the same childlike mind he had before), it's time for Luffy and the Straw Hats to recover from the fight and set out on their next journey that has been long in the making.

What did you think of Momonosuke's now adult self in One Piece's anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!