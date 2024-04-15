One Piece Early Sketches Revealed in Monsters Anime Blu-ray Bundle

One Piece made its mark on the world decades ago, and its spot is only growing. Eiichiro Oda never could have seen how big the series would become, but these days, One Piece runs the scene. Now, the artist is giving fans a never-before-seen look at its early days, and we have Netflix's Monsters anime to thank.

We have been shown pre-series illustrations of One Piece before, but it never fails to thrill fans when new art surfaces. Oda is sitting on a treasure trove of history that fans cannot even fathom. Thanks to Monsters, we're getting a new look at how One Piece came together decades ago. So if you fancy yourself a One Piece historian, you best listen up!

— Artur – Library of Ohara April 15, 2024 If you are not caught up on all things One Piece, the series is easy to find these days. The manga is ongoing, and it can be really weekly on the Shonen Jump app. As for the anime, One Piece has kickstarted its final act on Crunchyroll and Netflix. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

One Piece Monsters Anime Eiichiro Oda Early Sketches Blu-Ray Bundle

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

One Piece to Receive Full-Fledged Reboot in Wit Studio’s The One PieceThe announcement of a full-fledged reboot of One Piece in Wit Studio's The One Piece at Jump Festa 2024 has generated high expectations. The reboot aims to fix some of the shortcomings of the original series, particularly in the early arcs. Changes need to be considered for the reboot to succeed.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

'Little Monsters: Steelbook Edition' Blu-ray movie reviewDirector Richard Alan Greenberg's 1980s kids cult horror comedy returns to the Blu-ray format encased in shiny metal.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Blu-ray Pre-Orders Include SteelBook EditionsGhostbusters is now available on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD with Digital.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

JSO: One dead, one injured, one detained after two separate Tuesday night shootings in JacksonvilleThe man in his late teens/early 20s was found with multiple gunshot wounds when officers responded, according to Jacksonville police, as another man was detained.

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »

Bob Marley: One Love 4K Blu-ray Release Date SetThe Bob Marley: One Love 4K and Blu-ray release date has been set, with the biopic set to arrive physically in a few months.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

One From the Heart: Reprise 4K & Blu-ray Release Date Set for Coppola RemasterOne From the Heart: Reprise, the 4K restoration and reimagining of the 1982 Francis Ford Coppola film, is getting a 4K and Blu-ray release.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »