One Piece Early Sketches Revealed in Monsters Anime Blu-ray Bundle

One Piece made its mark on the world decades ago, and its spot is only growing. Eiichiro Oda never could have seen how big the series would become, but these days, One Piece runs the scene. Now, the artist is giving fans a never-before-seen look at its early days, and we have Netflix's Monsters anime to thank.
We have been shown pre-series illustrations of One Piece before, but it never fails to thrill fans when new art surfaces. Oda is sitting on a treasure trove of history that fans cannot even fathom. Thanks to Monsters, we're getting a new look at how One Piece came together decades ago. So if you fancy yourself a One Piece historian, you best listen up!
— Artur – Library of Ohara April 15, 2024 If you are not caught up on all things One Piece, the series is easy to find these days. The manga is ongoing, and it can be really weekly on the Shonen Jump app. As for the anime, One Piece has kickstarted its final act on Crunchyroll and Netflix. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:
One Piece Monsters Anime Eiichiro Oda Early Sketches Blu-Ray Bundle
