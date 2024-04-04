One Person in Custody After Small Fires Reported in Highlands Ranch

One person is in custody after two small fires were reported in grassy areas next to a roadway in Highlands Ranch . The fires were reported around 7:20 a.m. in the area of South Broadway just north of Highlands Ranch Parkway. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said that deputies contacted a person walking away from the area as they responded. In an update, they said they had taken one person into custody who is believed to have started the fires.

Temperatures Thursday are expected to reach into the mid-70s for the warmest day of the year so far. It will be warm again on Friday with stronger winds which will increase the fire danger. Strong winds are also expected which has prompted fire weather watches and some Red Flag warnings for Friday

Highlands Ranch Fires Grassy Areas Roadway Custody Douglas County Sheriff's Office Temperatures Winds Fire Danger Weather Watches Red Flag Warnings

