'One of the most important days': Private search for three missing Brunswick boaters continues hundreds of miles off Massachusetts

"The one plane has a pilot, the copilot, and two photographers. The other one flying is kind of a specialized plane. The gentlemen who owns it actually does a lot of marine research in the area," Tyler Barlow's dad, Chris Barlow said.

The men left from Brunswick, Georgia on October 14 and were scheduled to return by October 18th, but never did. They were reported to the Coast Guard on October 20. The Coast Guard suspended its search on October 26. "We decided we were just going to fly up and down the East Coast. If we are to find anything, any kind of lead, that's when the Coast Guard gets involved again," Photographer Kevin Schwartz said.

Photographer Kevin Schwartz is one of many who are helping with the search. He says he doesn't personally know the missing men but accepted the opportunity to help. Schwartz says so far, they've flown from Ocean City, Maryland down to Savannah, Georgia. The search continues Thursday about 200 miles off the coast of Nantucket.

"We're just going to be flying south. It's going to be further out in the in the East Coast, it's going to be further out in the Gulf Stream. We're going to be spending pretty much sunrise to sunset as long as we can looking for them," Schwartz said. "There's absolutely zero signs that the boat sank. There's been nothing, nothing floating, no oil slicks. Absolutely no signs that they were even there," Barlow said.

