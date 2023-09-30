One of the Most Devastating 'Harry Potter' Scenes Was Cut From the Films

The Big Picture Neville Longbottom (Matthew Lewis) is the unsung hero of the Harry Potter series. Although he began as a timid, clumsy, and insecure boy, he grew to become one of the bravest Gryffindors that Hogwarts has ever known.

The Big Picture Neville Longbottom (Matthew Lewis) is the unsung hero of the Harry Potter series. Although he began as a timid, clumsy, and insecure boy, he grew to become one of the bravest Gryffindors that Hogwarts has ever known. The Sword of Gryffindor doesn’t just present itself to anyone, but it presented itself to Neville at the most crucial moment during the Battle of Hogwarts, allowing him to destroy Voldemort’s (Ralph Fiennes) last living Horcrux. So, Harry Potter’s (Daniel Radcliffe) defeat of Voldemort would not have been possible without Neville’s courageous actions. His selfless choices were spurred by his love of his parents — Frank and Alice Longbottom, who were part of the original Order of the Phoenix and fought against Voldemort’s Death Eaters in the First Wizarding War. Their fate is one of the most tragic in the Harry Potter series, which just highlights Neville’s inner strength because despite what happened to his parents, he chose to honor them and be one of the Wizarding World’s greatest heroes. But what really happened to Frank and Alice Longbottom? Their fate is merely touched on in the Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix film, but its book counterpart divulges a lot more.

During his Fourth Year at Hogwarts, Harry discovered the truth about Neville's parents from Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) and his Pensieve (a magical object that allows one to look back at old memories). Harry already knew that Neville had been raised by his grandmother, and upon discovering what really happened to Neville's parents, Harry felt ashamed that he'd never asked Neville about them despite knowing him for four years. Neville had also never brought it up. He'd only ever spoken about his grandmother. So, after discovering the truth about Neville's parents from Dumbledore, Harry resolved to keep Neville's secret quiet and kept the truth to himself.

What Happened in the St. Mungo's Chapter in 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix'? But the truth was unearthed on its own accord in the Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix book. During the Christmas holidays, Harry, Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) visited Ron’s father, Arthur Weasley (Mark Williams), in the Wizarding hospital called St Mungo’s Hospital for Magical Maladies and Injuries. Arthur was in hospital at this time due to being attacked by Voldemort’s snake Nagini. However, Harry, Ron, and Hermione happen upon another familiar face in the hospital — Neville Longbottom. Neville is at the hospital with his grandmother, and they are visiting Neville’s parents, who have tragically been in hospital for fourteen years.

As mentioned before, Frank and Alice Longbottom were part of the original Order of the Phoenix and fought against Voldemort and his Death Eaters in the First Wizarding War. Frank and Alice were also exceptionally skilled Aurors (dark wizard catchers) during this time. However, shortly after Voldemort lost his powers, four of his most loyal followers targeted Frank and Alice Longbottom and tortured them through use of the Cruciatus Curse. Neville was only one year old at this time. The torturers were Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter), her husband Rodolphus Lestrange, her brother-in-law Rabastan Lestrange, and Barty Crouch Jr. (David Tennant). So, why in the Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix film does Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) say that Frank and Alice Longbottom “suffered a fate worse than death”? Well, because the horrific torture that they suffered consequently drove them to insanity.

Neville Still Loved His Parents, Despite Their Condition Since he was young, Neville had been visiting his parents in St Mungo’s during the holidays alongside his grandmother. But the most heartbreaking part about this is that Neville’s parents don’t even recognize their own son. Their prolonged exposure to the Cruciatus Curse caused them to lose their minds and their magical powers. But nevertheless, Neville continued to visit them regularly and believed that his parents still loved him even if they couldn’t recognize or communicate with him. The breadth of their communication went as far as Neville’s mother giving him empty candy wrappers, something that would seem meaningless to anyone else, but it meant the world to Neville, who kept the candy wrappers in his pocket and cherished them.

The Truth About Neville's Family Changed How the Trio Viewed Him Understandingly, Neville wanted to keep the truth about his parents secret, but when Harry, Ron, and Hermione spot him at St Mungo’s, his secret is revealed. Although Neville was uncomfortable and self-conscious that his friends discovered his secret, Harry, Ron, and Hermione were adamant on supporting him. Harry knew the truth for a year before Ron and Hermione found out, but he protected Neville for that year by keeping Neville’s secret safe. Then, after Ron and Hermione found out, the three of them became much more protective and encouraging of Neville. In his first few years at Hogwarts, Neville had serious self-confidence issues, and that can partly be owed to his grandmother who believed her grandson would never live up to his parents name. But regardless of his grandmother and the others at Hogwarts who underestimated him, Neville had always been inspired by his parents, and he wanted to make them proud.

Why Were Neville's Parents Tortured in the Events Prior to 'Harry Potter'? But why did Bellatrix, her husband, her brother-in-law, and Barty Crouch Jr. torture Frank and Alice Longbottom? The incident occurred after Voldemort had paid a visit to the Potter family home in Godric’s Hollow, after he had murdered Lily and James Potter, and after he had tried and failed to murder Harry himself — the act of which miraculously caused him to lose all of his powers. Well, despite a vast majority of Death Eaters running for the hills after Voldemort fell, there were some like Bellatrix who were the most loyal to Voldemort, who demanded answers in regard to what happened to their Dark Lord. Bellatrix and her three fellow Death Eaters tortured Frank and Alice Longbottom for information. But they never gave in.

Harry Potter and Neville Longbottom Have a Lot in Common But the most interesting part of Neville’s story that is not mentioned in the eight Harry Potter movies, is the similarities he shares with Harry. They are both only-children, born at the end of July, with Harry being born just a few hours after Neville, and neither of them were raised by their parents. During Voldemort’s first rise to power, Voldemort discovered there was a prophecy that revealed who would defeat him. The prophecy spoke of a boy born at the end of July, who had parents who once challenged Voldemort, and this boy would possess powers that Voldemort wouldn't know of — powers able to vanquish the Dark Lord. Naturally, Voldemort became afraid, for what he wanted most was to be all powerful and to live forever. He discovered that the Potters had a child born at the end of July, and he discovered that the Longbottoms did too. But Voldemort chose to attack the Potters first.

Voldemort Was the Creator of His Own Demise However, through Voldemort’s haste in trying to alleviate his fears by attempting to kill a one-year-old boy, his ignorance was revealed — because prophecies are only mere prophecies until they are set in motion. Through Voldemort’s attempt to try and change the future and secure his immortality, he set his worst fears in motion and unknowingly chose Harry to be the one who would have the powers to defeat him. If Voldemort did not find out about this prophecy, it probably never would have come to fruition, but he ironically was the one that made it come to fruition. Of course, Voldemort could have easily targeted the Longbottoms and Neville consequently would have become The Chosen One. But that fate was secured to Harry. It is strange to imagine Neville as The Chosen One, for Harry’s innate boldness and bravery was exhibited from an early age, whereas Neville’s Gryffindor qualities didn’t shine through until he was much older. Still, without Neville’s help, Harry would not have defeated Voldemort once and for all. And Chosen One or not, Harry and Neville were always going to make their parents proud because they defined themselves by their choices to be selfless and good — it was never a prophecy that made them that way. It did not matter if Voldemort was tied up in their fate or not. Harry and Neville would have fought against him anyway.