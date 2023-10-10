One of the last survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre dies at 102

One of the last survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre died on Monday. Hughes “Uncle Red” Van Ellis was 102, according to a family publicist. Van Ellis was 6-months-old when his family fled a white mob that killed hundreds of Black people and decimated a thriving Oklahoma community more than a century ago, publicist Mocha Ochoa said in a statement about his death.

A local newspaper suggested he had tried to sexually assault her, an allegation never confirmed or endorsed by the girl. The newspaper’s editorial page called for a lynching. An Oklahoma judge in July dismissed a lawsuit seeking reparations filed on behalf of Van Ellis, his older sister Viola Fletcher and Lessie Benningfield Randle, who were then the last known survivors of the massacre.

