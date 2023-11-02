One Marvel's Spider-Man 2 FNSM Request Will Break Your Heart

A lot of the side missions across Marvel's Spider-Man 2 can be unlocked via the in-game "Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" app that Miles and his best friend Ganke Lee created in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
"Find Grandpa" Explores Love And Loss One of the most emotional Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man side missions, "Find Grandpa" has either of the Spider-Men helping a young woman, Tasha, find her missing grandpa, Earl. The mission starts off with the detective work seen in other levels, as either Peter or Miles follow the only clue available, a 60-year-old picture of a zoo exhibition near Brooklyn's Prospect Park Public Library.
Although Earl's wife has passed away, he states that being back at that spot makes him feel like she is still with him, which makes him "feel at home." He also confides in the hero that he knows his time is coming to an end, and "nothing gets you ready." If players don't leave straight away after the cutscene, they can hear Tasha and her grandpa continue to reminisce about her grandmother, with Earl going on to compare Tasha's humor to hers.
In doing so, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 embraces Peter's aunt May's mantra of "when you help someone, you help everyone." Missions like "Find Grandpa" and some of the others unlocked via the Friendly Neighborhood app prove that there are many ways to be a hero without fighting a vast array of supervillains, including taking the time to sit and listen to an elderly man reminiscing about his late wife.
