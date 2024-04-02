One Major Bay Area City Struggles with Recycling

Spring cleaning time is here and a lot of us are throwing more away than we usually do. Californians have more access to recycling than most states, but the percentage of what gets recycled is just 37%. One major Bay Area city is particularly bad at recycling. City staff have a hands-on idea for how to turn it around. Every state but one, Montana, has at least something banned from disposal in its solid waste facilities — at minimum lead-acid batteries, as is the case in Arizona and Wyoming.

Twenty-seven states have at least one mandatory recycling requirement. North Dakota has the highest percentage of households that cannot recycle at 66%. You can read the full 2024 report from the Recycling Partnership. One major Bay Area city is particularly bad at recycling

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mercnews / 🏆 88. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bay Area starts 2024 with robust job gains led by South Bay upswingThe Bay Area and California muscled up for sturdy job gains in January to kick off 2024.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Indie-Music Powerhouse Hits Bay Area, East Bay School Board Sets Recall Election Date, and MoreBay Area radio fans can rejoice as indie-music powerhouse hits town. Furor over Pride flag ban comes to head as East Bay school board members set the date for their own recall election. U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blasts Ken Buck’s resignation, says she will skip special election to focus on primary race. Modest-living Minneapolis welder leaves nearly $1 million to Gillette Children’s hospital in St. Paul. St. Louis teen fighting for her life after viral high school brawl.

Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »

Fans gather across Bay Area to watch Bay FC win 1st gameBay FC will play its first home game on March 30 against Houston at San Jose’s PayPal Park.

Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »

One beloved Bay Area golf course raising its feesCupertino is raising fees at one of its most beloved golf courses -- and golfers say it's on par with what the course needs.

Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »

Lauren Daigle to perform a concert at one of Bay Area’s most beautiful venuesHere’s how to get tickets to see Lauren Daigle at Frost Amphitheater on the Stanford University campus.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

This Bay Area city is the latest to try and reconnect neighborhoods divided by freewaysState officials announced $140 million for transportation projects to rectify long-term inequality.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »