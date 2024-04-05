One Killed, Three Injured in Crane Collapse in Ft. Lauderdale

One person was killed and three people were injured after a crane collapse d in Ft. Lauderdale , Florida . The incident occurred on the Southeast 3rd Avenue bridge, where vehicles were passing at the time.

Drone video footage shows a cube-shaped part of the crane on top of a smashed black vehicle. The injured individuals were driving on the bridge when the collapse happened. The area was stabilized and workers were accounted for. Unfortunately, one worker fell with the load and did not survive.

Crane Collapse Ft. Lauderdale Florida Bridge Injuries Worker

