One Killed, Several Others Injured in Boston Fire

One person died and at least six others were hurt in a fire that tore through a multi-family home and damaged two surrounding buildings in Boston. The fire broke out on Tuesday morning and more than 130 firefighters were at the scene.

Six residents and one firefighter were injured and taken to the hospital. Thirty people were displaced and some pet birds were rescued from the home.

