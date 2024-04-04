One in Three Black Men in Rural America Experience Suicidal or Death Ideation

One in three Black men in rural America experienced suicidal or death ideation (SDI) in the past week, new research showed. A developmental model used in the study showed a direct association between experiences pertaining to threat, deprivation, and racial discrimination during childhood andrisk in adulthood, suggesting that a broad range of adverse experiences in early life may affect SDI risk among Black men.

"During the past 20-30 years, young Black men have evinced increasing levels of suicidal behavior and related cognitions," lead author Steven Kogan, PhD, professor of family and consumer sciences at the University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia, and colleagues wrote. "By controlling for depressive symptoms in assessing increases in SDI over time, our study's design directly informed the extent to which social adversities affect SDI independent of other depressive problems," they adde

Black Men Rural America Suicidal Ideation Death Ideation Research Childhood Experiences Risk Mental Health

