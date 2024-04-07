One Dead, Four Hospitalized After Car Flies Off Freeway in California

One person died and four others were hospitalized with major injuries Sunday morning after a car flew off a freeway, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened about 5:15 a.m. on northbound Interstate 680 at the state Highway 242 split, according to reports confirmed by the CHP on Sunday. According to the CHP, the vehicle flew off the freeway in an area where the freeway and highway start to divide.

The crash aftermath was off the the highway and freeway lanes were open 20 minutes after the crash. Authorities pronounced one person dead at the scene. The CHP said four other people involved in the crash suffered major injuries

Car Freeway Crash California Highway Patrol Injuries

