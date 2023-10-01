One Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Weapon Change Makes No Sense

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Cyberpunk 2077's free 2.0 update launched on September 21, 2023, with a huge number of changes to the title's core gameplay.

Most of these changes have been extremely positively received and have brought the game closer to what was promised prior to its initial, turbulent 2020 launch. As a result, this has encouraged players to revisit Cyberpunk 2077, or even pick it up for the first time, regardless of whether they've purchased the new Phantom Liberty DLC, which included even more features, a new story, and a whole new district to explore. However, as much as the 2.0 update has improved the game, there is one change to the game's weaponry that seems to make no sense.

Related: "Electrifying, Emotional, And Full Of Twists" - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Review Weapon Mods Can No Longer Be Removed In Cyberpunk 2077 Unfortunately, Cyberpunk 2077's 2.0 update seems to have gotten rid of the ability to remove weapon modifications.

Cyberpunk 2077's free 2.0 update launched on September 21, 2023, with a huge number of changes to the title's core gameplay. The update incorporated overhauled police AI, as well as vehicle combat and car chases, and overhauled the game's skill trees while introducing a revamped Cyberware system.

Most of these changes have been extremely positively received and have brought the game closer to what was promised prior to its initial, turbulent 2020 launch. As a result, this has encouraged players to revisit Cyberpunk 2077, or even pick it up for the first time, regardless of whether they've purchased the new Phantom Liberty DLC, which included even more features, a new story, and a whole new district to explore. However, as much as the 2.0 update has improved the game, there is one change to the game's weaponry that seems to make no sense.

Weapon Mods Can No Longer Be Removed In Cyberpunk 2077 Unfortunately, Cyberpunk 2077's 2.0 update seems to have gotten rid of the ability to remove weapon modifications. Previously, players could take mods out of their weapons, and although it would destroy the mod as a result, it did offer them an opportunity to add a newer, better mod in its place. This was particularly helpful if a player found a particular weapon they felt suited their playstyle better, as they could just re-modify it as they went.

The new system seems to make any weapon modifications permanent, however, which forces players to discard and change weapons instead if they want to utilize newer mods. This is a good way for developer CD Projekt Red to showcase the new weapons it has added - particularly those in Phantom Liberty - to long-term players. It does, however, feel like an odd change when other areas of the game seem to encourage modding and re-modding. For example, the skill trees allow refunds on points at any time to move them to different skills if a particular playstyle isn't working out.

2.0's Cyberware Makes The Weapon Mods Change More Bizarre The new Cyberware update makes the weapon mods change feel even more bizarre. Players can now increase Cyberware capacity far more than before, with the new system practically proving that V is immune to Cyberpsychosis with how much they're allowed to add. The idea that players can swap out all of V’s body parts for Cyberware and can change and improve them constantly over time but can't do so with their weapons seems nonsensical, as there should be far more risk to adding and removing technology from a human being than there is with removing a chipset from a gun.

Considering the huge amount of improvements Cyberpunk 2077's 2.0 update has brought, the weapons mod change feels like a step back, but with the number of weapons that can be found around Night City, it can easily be circumnavigated most of the time. While it may be particularly annoying if players can't re-mod a rare weapon, with common ones they should easily be able to replace their now-permanently modded weapon with a new, better one, even if this does take a toll on their inventory and storage after a while.