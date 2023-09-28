Once rivals, now partners: Peloton and Lululemon to collaborate on connected fitness and apparel

Interactive fitness company Peloton and athletic wear maker Lululemon have announced a five-year partnership, effectively closing the curtain on Lululemon’s recently acquired connected fitness device, Mirror. Peloton shares rose about 2% Wednesday morning after jumping as much as 15% in off-hours trading after the partnership was announced late Wednesday.

Trading at less than $5 per share early Thursday, they have lost about three-quarters of their value from 2023 highs of close to $18 in February. Shares peaked at around $171 each in early 2021.

Shares of Lululemon ticked down less than a quarter of one percent, to $378.30 in morning trading.

Read more:

AP »

Peloton shares soar after inking apparel, content deal with rival LululemonLululemon also said it would discontinue selling its Studio Mirror – an interactive “smart fitness” device that features live, on-demand workouts – which has seen lackluster…

Peloton stock surges on 5-year content, apparel deal with LululemonPeloton will partner with Lululemon on branded exercise apparel and connected fitness content.

Peloton's stock jumps on five-year partnership with LululemonThe new partnership will combine digital fitness with workout and athleisure gear starting next month.

Peloton Stock Surges on Deal With LululemonPeloton will become Lululemon's exclusive digital fitness provider as the apparel retailer winds down operations of its Mirror segment.

Peloton shares soar on digital content partnership with LululemonAs it announced the Peloton partnership, Lululemon said it would stop selling the Studio Mirror device by the end of the year.

Peloton shares soar on digital content, apparel partnership with LululemonAs it announced the Peloton partnership, Lululemon said it would stop selling the Studio Mirror device by the end of the year.

. This spring, the company announced a significant rebrand, shedding its identity as a seller of luxury exercise bikes and equipment while shifting toward an image of a more inclusive health technology company.

Peloton shares rose about 2% Wednesday morning after jumping as much as 15% in off-hours trading after the partnership was announced late Wednesday. Trading at less than $5 per share early Thursday, they have lost about three-quarters of their value from 2023 highs of close to $18 in February. Shares peaked at around $171 each in early 2021.

Shares of Lululemon ticked down less than a quarter of one percent, to $378.30 in morning trading.

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.