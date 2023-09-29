| Once common, Senate deaths in office are now rare

Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s death is one of only two of a sitting senator in the last 10 years. At the time when the number of deaths of sitting senators was unusually high, you’ll notice, the average age of the Senate was also at a historic high. For much of that period, the average age of the Senate was in the mid-50s.

During that same period, though, life expectancies were climbing. Americans began living longer, a function of improved nutrition and, of course, better medical treatments and preventive care. This is a central reason the Senate is unusually old at the moment: Americans are living longer, including incumbent senators.

There’s another factor at play here, too. If we contrast the average number of deaths over three congresses with the life expectancy from birth in the U.S., we see that the drop in deaths was centered in the period from about 1953 to 1973 — a period during which the average age of the Senate also fell from 55 to 53. By 1981, it was down to 50. headtopics.com

There’s an overlapping factor here: the U.S.'s post-World-War-II economic expansion. This was a driving factor in the baby boom, the oldest members of which started turning 30 (the minimum age to serve in the Senate) in 1976.

