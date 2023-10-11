On World Day Against the Death Penalty, Texas executes prisoner with history of mental illness

After a flurry of last-minute legal rulings that left the case mired in uncertainty for days, on Tuesday night the U.S. Supreme Court greenlighted the execution of Jedidiah Murphy. The Texas man was put to death in the final hours of the 21st World Day Against the Death Penalty. In his final statement from the gurney, Murphy apologized to his victim's family.

In 1997, they said, Murphy had stolen a purse from one woman the same day he allegedly kidnapped and robbed another woman nearby — who didn’t identify him until three years later, when she saw his face in the news. But authorities never charged him and, unlike with Cunningham’s killing, Murphy said he was innocent in those earlier cases.

