On this day in history, September 30, 1927, Babe Ruth swats record 60th home run, shocks sports world

Babe Ruth swatted his then-record 60th home run on Sept. 30, 1927. His total has since been surpassed by other players, but his achievement has only grown in stature across the decades. ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, SEPTEMBER 29, 1907, COWBOY CROONER, HOLLYWOOD ICON GENE AUTRY BORN IN TEXAS "While Roger Maris, Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire and Barry Bonds have all exceeded the iconic single-season record, Ruth — the charismatic,...

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, SEPTEMBER 29, 1907, COWBOY CROONER, HOLLYWOOD ICON GENE AUTRY BORN IN TEXAS "While Roger Maris, Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire and Barry Bonds have all exceeded the iconic single-season record, Ruth — the charismatic, larger-than-life figure from the Golden Age of Sport — is still remembered as the first to attain the hallowed milestone," the Hall of Fame notes.Aaron Judge joined the exclusive club

of 60-plus sluggers last year when he hit his 61st home run of the season. Babe Ruth, at the plate for the New York Yankees, swings at a pitch during a 1927 World Series game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in October 1927 at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh.However, Ruth's milestone remains greater than ever today in the eyes of many sports observers and enthusiasts — even as five other players have now topped his 60-home-run standard.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Out of the rankings after 1st loss, Colorado looks to snap 0-16 streak vs. No. 8 Southern CaliforniaUSC has beaten Colorado in all 16 meetings since 1927.

The year Hank Aaron’s pursuit of Babe Ruth came up one homer shortHank Aaron’s 1973 season was terrific by any measure. But it ended with Aaron just shy of equaling Babe Ruth’s home run record.

Doctor Who 60th Musical Event Brings Together RTD, Moffat, ChibnallThe Three Showrunners Unite! Russell T. Davies shared an image with Steven Moffat & Chris Chibnall at Doctor Who 60: A Musical Celebration.

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Perfect Moment for The Toymaker's ReturnThe Doctor wins the Toymaker's game, and escapes in the TARDIS before the world of the Toymaker collapses around them! But has he seen the last of this immortal being?...



Subscribe to Doctor Who for more exclusive videos: http://bit.ly/SubscribeToDoctorWho



WATCH MORE:

Compilations: http://bit.ly/DWCompilations

Regenerations: http://bit.ly/DWRegenerations

Title Sequences: http://bit.ly/ALLTitleSequences



MORE ABOUT DOCTOR WHO:

Welcome to the Doctor Who Channel! Travel in the TARDIS with clips dating back to the Doctor's first incarnation in 1963, all the way through dozens of regenerations. Including behind-the-scenes footage, exclusive videos and our very own show Doctor Who: The Fan Show - this is the place to find all the best official clips.

DoctorWho



This is a commercial channel from BBC Studios. Service information and feedback: https://www.bbcstudios.com/contact/contact-us/

Toby Jones Boards ITV Drama ‘Ruth’ About Last Woman To Be Hanged In BritainEXCLUSIVE: Toby Jones is to play the solicitor who tried to save Ruth Ellis in ITV’s upcoming drama about the last woman to be hanged in Britain. Vera producer Silverprint Pictures has rounde…

Out of the rankings after 1st loss, Colorado looks to snap 0-16 streak vs. No. 8 Southern CaliforniaColorado's losing streak against No. 8 Southern California started with a 46-7 loss in 1927. Since then, the Buffaloes have dropped 16 straight to the Trojans.

, astounded the sports world when he swatted his 60th home run for the New York Yankees on this day in history, Sept. 30, 1927."Babe Ruth’s 60 home runs hit in 1927 remains a monumental benchmark in the sport’s history," the National Baseball Hall of Fame writes, noting that the ball the Sultan of Swat hit with the record swing resides in Cooperstown today.

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, SEPTEMBER 29, 1907, COWBOY CROONER, HOLLYWOOD ICON GENE AUTRY BORN IN TEXAS

"While Roger Maris, Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire and Barry Bonds have all exceeded the iconic single-season record, Ruth — the charismatic, larger-than-life figure from the Golden Age of Sport — is still remembered as the first to attain the hallowed milestone," the Hall of Fame notes.Aaron Judge joined the exclusive club

of 60-plus sluggers last year when he hit his 61st home run of the season.

Babe Ruth, at the plate for the New York Yankees, swings at a pitch during a 1927 World Series game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in October 1927 at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh.However, Ruth's milestone remains greater than ever today in the eyes of many sports observers and enthusiasts — even as five other players have now topped his 60-home-run standard.

In the Bambino's landmark season, no other American League teamRuth swatted 26 home runs in August and September alone.

The entire Cleveland Indians roster that year hit 26 round-trippers all season.

His batting achievements in the 1920s were so stunning, so beyond the known standards of the day, that they inspired a new sports adjective,"Ruthian."

The word, still used in sports today, describes a statistical accomplishment of such astounding scope that it dwarfs those around it.

In Ruth's 60-home-run season, no American League team hit more than 56 home runs.

Ruth also hit 60 home runs in a 154-game season. The American League expanded the schedule 162 games in 1961 — the year that Maris, also a Yankees slugger, hit his then-record 61 home runs.

As a result of the expanded schedule, Maris's record was notoriously marked with an asterisk by baseball authorities for decades.

"Babe Comes Home" lobby card. The 1927 silent movie starred Babe Ruth, as baseball player Babe Dugan, at the height of his national fame.Bonds, McGwire and Sosa, meanwhile, all curiously produced their 60-plus home run seasons in rapid-fire succession from 1998 to 2001.

The record seasons coincided with what is known as baseball's ignominious Steroid Era.

Home-run heroics by Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa coincided with baseball's ignominious Steroid Era.

Ruth was fueled by a famously hard-living lifestyle, even during Prohibition.

He starred in a 1927 silent movie,"Babe Comes Home," about a semi-fictional baseball player, Babe Dugan, inspired to hit a towering home run when his love interest hands him a plug of chewing tobacco before he steps to the plate.

Ruth hit an incredible 17 home runs in September alone to erase his own seemingly unreachable home run total of 59 home runs set six years earlier.

Babe Ruth takes a mighty swing during pre-game batting practice in Yankee Stadium. He hit 60 home runs in 1927, a record that stood for 34 years and still stands as a monumental achievement today.The 1927 Yankees, dubbed Murderers' Row for their hard-hitting lineup, went 110-44 and swept the Pittsburgh Pirates in the World Series. They are widely praised as among the best teams in baseball history.

Ruth was joined in the line-up by Lou Gehrig, who hit 47 home runs that season. His total would have been the most in baseball history at the time if not overshadowed by Ruth's 1921 and 1927 seasons.

Ruth's batting achievements in the 1920s were so stunning they inspired a new sports adjective,"Ruthian."

Gehrig also led the major leagues in doubles (52), runs battled in (173), a record at the time, and total bases (447).

However, it's Ruth's Ruthian home run total that is still hallowed today. "Ruth took a slow stroll around the bases as the crowd celebrated by tearing paper into confetti and throwing hats into the air," writes History.com of his landmark 60th home run.

"Upon assuming his position in right-field for the ninth inning, those seated in the bleachers waved hankies at the famed slugger; Ruth responded with multiple military salutes."