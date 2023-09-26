On this day in history, Sept. 27, 1779, John Adams assigned to lead peace talks with England

John Adams was assigned the duty of negotiating peace with Great Britain in 1779, two years before George Washington's victory at Yorktown gave the envoy a position of strength. "The situation was alarming. In the event of another storm or an encounter with the enemy, the captain explained, they would have no chance.

" The ship was forced to land in Ferrol, Spain, far from their intended port of"These are the times in which a genius would wish to live." — Abigail Adams

Adams and his sons, plus a staff of four and Spanish guides, set off by foot and mule train for the arduous journey over the Pyrenees Mountains via poorly constructed roads. "Everywhere he saw poverty and misery, people in rags," McCullough wrote."There were days of rains, fog and snow, mountains that went endlessly on and on, mountains like ‘a tumbling sea.’"

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, SEPT. 21, 1780, BENEDICT ARNOLD BETRAYS CAUSE OF AMERICAN INDEPENDENCE John Quincy had joined his father's first mission to Europe and balked at this sudden return. His mother, Abigail, a committed revolutionary and gifted writer, convinced him to go. headtopics.com

(GraphicaArtis/Getty Images)

"These are the times in which a genius would wish to live," Abigail wrote to her son."It is not [in] the still calm of life, or the repose of a pacific station, that great characters are formed."

In a tribute to his parents, President John Quincy Adams later wrote that the Treaty of Paris represented for his father the"redemption of his pledge" of American independence.Adams and his team survived the brutal mountain journey and reached Paris in February 1780, three months after leaving Massachusetts.

Fellow Founding Fathers Ben Franklin and John Jay eventually joined the Adams mission. The three men negotiated from a position of strength after George Washington's victory over Lord Cornwallis at Yorktown in October 1781, the decisive battle of the American Revolution.The Treaty of Paris was signed in 1783, formally recognizing American independence.

"His Brittanic Majesty acknowledges the said United States … to be free sovereign and Independent States," the treaty states, adding that the crown"relinquishes all claims to the Government, Propriety, and Territorial Rights of the same and every Part thereof."

The Treaty of Paris represented a powerful personal triumph for John Adams.

The diplomatic victory came seven years after Adams and his fellow revolutionaries publicly committed their lives to the cause; eight years after fighting broke out in Lexington and Concord; and 13 years after the first American protesters were killed by the British in Boston.

John Quincy Adams later proclaimed that the Treaty of Paris represented a powerful personal triumph for his father, as he delivered on his daring promise to fight for a new nation governed by laws and not by men.

OUR AMERICAN FLAG: HOW TO FOLD IT PROPERLY AND OTHER COURTEOUS CARE TIPS

"He pledged his life, fortune and sacred honor to the independence of his country," wrote John Quincy Adams, the words inscribed on a monument above the altar of the"Church of the Presidents" in Quincy, Massachusetts, where both Adams presidents and their first ladies are entombed today.

"He affixed his seal to the definitive treaty with Great Britain, which acknowledged that independence and consummated the redemption of his pledge."

