On this day in history, October 9, 1888, the Washington Monument opens to the public

Built in two phases in 1848 and 1884 and subsequently dedicated in 1885, the Washington Monument — a marble-faced granite obelisk that honors the first U.S. president, George Washington — opened to the public in Washington, D.C., on this day in history, Oct. 9, 1888. The Washington Monument is commonly regarded as the most prominent feature of the Washington, D.C., skyline.

18, 1845, The Washington National Monument Society selected a design for the monument by Robert Mills — and the design of Mills was formally adopted by the society, the same source said.

