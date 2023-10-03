On this day in history, October 4, 1927, Mount Rushmore's moment of creation begins in South Dakota

Fox News Correspondent Lawrence Jones discusses worker shortages, immigration and the fireworks ban at Mount Rushmore with locals during 'Breakfast with Friends'writes the National Park ServiceON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, OCTOBER 3, 1863 LINCOLN ISSUES POWERFUL THANKSGIVING...
"A monument's dimensions should be determined by the importance to civilization of the events commemorated," Borghlum said of his majestic relief, in which the face of each president stands about 60 feet in height. "Let us place there, carved high, as close to heaven as we can, the words of our leaders, their faces, to show posterity what matter of men they were.
"A monument's dimensions should be determined by the importance to civilization of the events commemorated." — Gutzon BorglumHe died of a heart attack in March 1941. His son Lincoln Borglum oversaw the project in its final months.
Yet those achievements are not good enough for some Americans today — as Mount Rushmore has come under attack in recent years by"woke" pundits. The process for carving the monument from a mountain face of granite and sandstone was ambitious, daring and dangerous.The act prohibits the use of federal funds"to alter, change, destroy or remove the likeness, the name of or any of the faces on the Mount Rushmore National Memorial," Johnson’s office said in a press release. Bikers stop to take in Mt. Rushmore on Aug. 9, 2021. headtopics.com
