On this day in history, October 13, 1792, cornerstone of White House is put down

Construction of the White House, a global symbol of American power and political stability, began with the laying of its cornerstone on this day in history, Oct. 13, 1792. 'James Hoban, an Irish-born and trained architect then living in South Carolina, won the design competition for the White House,' reports the White House Historical Association.

The White House sandstone was quarried from the Aquia Creek, a tributary of the Potomac south of Washington D.C., near present-day Marine Corps Base Quantico. The initial cornerstone itself has been the source of considerable mystery and conspiracy theories related to the Freemason status of both President Washington and Hoban.

Read more:

FoxNews »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

House GOP probes Joe Biden's biting dog, says White House should face OSHA inquiryA senior House Republican demanded Wednesday that the White House comply with workplace safety laws to protect federal employees from President Biden's bite-prone dog, Commander.

Today in Sports - Week Ahead, October 13Today in Sports - Week Ahead, October 13 - October 19, Take 2

Today in Sports - Week Ahead, October 13Today in Sports - Week Ahead, October 13 - October 19, 2 Takes

The White House, Liz Cheney, Ron DeSantis, and More Slam Trump for Calling Hezbollah “Very Smart”The White House called the remarks “dangerous and unhinged.” Liz Cheney asked, “Are Republicans really going to nominate this dangerous man to be President of the United States?”

Inside the White House as it grapples with the attack on IsraelScott Wong is a senior congressional reporter for NBC News.

Biden says 14 Americans killed by Hamas in Israel, U.S. citizens among hostages: 'Sheer evil'President Biden delivered remarks from the White House on the unprecedented Hamas attacks on Israel.