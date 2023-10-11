On this day in history, October 11, 1890, Daughters of the American Revolution founded in Washington, DC

The Daughters of the American Revolution, comprised of women in the United States and around the world who descend from patriots of the nation's fight for independence, was founded in Washington, D.C. on this day in history, Oct. 11, 1890. Its motto is 'God, Home and Country.

'The following year the Sons voted to exclude women from the group, galvanizing a force for the creation of new women's organization,' the DAR reports of its origin story. Eighteen woman and four supporters from the Sons of American Liberty gathered at the DAR's first official meeting on Oct. 11, 1890, at Strathmore Arms, the home of Mary S. Lockwood.

