On this day in history, October 10, 1845, US Naval Academy founded after planned mutiny shocks nation

The Naval School was founded in Annapolis, Maryland in the wake of a shocking scandal at sea on this day in history, Oct. 10, 1845. The renowned military institute was renamed the U.S. Naval Academy in 1850. The school was established following the discovery of a planned mutiny on the Atlantic Ocean aboard U.S. Navy brig Somers.

The school was created, the Naval Academy noted, without congressional funding. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Added the Battlefield Trust: 'The initial curriculum involved two years of study in mathematics, navigation, gunnery, steam engineering, chemistry, English, natural philosophy and French.

