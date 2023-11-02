HEAD TOPICS

On this day in history, November 2, 1948, Truman defeats Dewey, shocking pundits and mocking headline writers

President Harry S. Truman successfully led the United States out of World War II — then overcame domestic dissent and predictions of the pundits to win the 1948 election.

'The economic difficulties of reconversion and popular perceptions of him as unrefined and blunt had hurt his popularity,' the Truman Library reported. 'His inconsistencies on the Palestine issue contributed to a sense that he wasn’t up to his job,' the same source said. 'Truman had a ham sandwich, a glass of milk, and went to bed early on election night.' 'The Republican Congress had rejected almost all of his proposals for domestic reform.

