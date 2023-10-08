On this day in 1941

by Jerry Mitchell, Mississippi Today October 8, 2023 Oct. 8, 1941 Jesse Jackson Jesse Jackson Sr. was born in Greenville, South Carolina. The star high school quarterback became student body president at North Carolina A & T University in Greensboro, and in 1962, he led his first civil rights march. When Martin Luther King Jr.
” He won more than a fifth of the vote, but that only translated to 8 percent of the delegates, losing to Walter Mondale. In 1988, Jackson made another run, winning the states of South Carolina and Michigan, but he lost to Michael Dukakis. Despite fire from critics for what they called self-promotion, Jackson was voted “the most important black leader” in America in a 2006 poll.
