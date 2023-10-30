On this day in 1870

by Jerry Mitchell, Mississippi Today October 30, 2023 Oct. 30, 1870 Transportation protests in America over racial segregation began before the Civil War and lasted into the 1960s. Undated photograph shows a bus station in Durham, North Carolina. Three Black men challenged the racist system of segregation in Louisville, Kentucky. They paid their fares and sat up front on a trolley — only to be challenged by the driver and a white passenger.

Fox sued the Central Passenger Railroad Company, which ruled in his favor and awarded him $15. Inspired by the victory, Black passengers began staging “ride-ins” across the city. The protests led to clashes on the city streets, and Louisville’s mayor intervened. Streetcar companies agreed to desegregate the trolleys, and the Black citizens rejoiced. They had really won.This article first appeared on Mississippi Today and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

United States Headlines Read more: MSTODAYnews »

BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code NYPNEWS1500: Grab 20% match for Tennessee-Kentucky, any gameThe BetMGM Kentucky bonus code NYPNEWS1500 allows new customers to get a deposit match up to $1,500 in bonus bets for the Kentucky Wildcats hosting the Tennessee Volunteers. Read more ⮕

How a Black literary critic learned to love Black horrorBlack horror is having a big moment. A critic who profiled its pioneer, Tananarive Due, reflects on the booming genre — and other books highlights of the week. Read more ⮕

Duke vs Louisville Odds, Picks, and Predictions: Cardinals Fly HighCollege football odds, picks and prediction for Duke Blue Devils vs Louisville Cardinals. Week 9 betting free pick and game analysis. Read more ⮕

Duke QB Riley Leonard back from ankle injury vs. LouisvilleDuke quarterback Riley Leonard gets the start against Louisville after aggravating his right ankle injury last week. Read more ⮕

The Louisville bank shooter bought a gun despite struggles with mental healthSix months after Louisville bank employee killed five coworkers and wounded eight others, survivors, victims’ families and his parents wonder why it was so easy for a troubled young man to get a military-style rifle. Some are planning to sue the gunmaker. Read more ⮕

College football betting: Three underdog picks to considerFlorida, Kansas and Kentucky are three live underdogs in their Week 9 college football matchups. Read more ⮕