On the outs? Dodgers have shown they're never out of an inning

“I think that’s just the mentality we have as a group,” first baseman Freddie Freeman says of the Dodgers’ success of scoring with two outs. “It’s a winning mentality. It’s not a selfish mentality. It’s a pick-me-up offense.

“The Will Smith homer was devastating, and Cody’s home run was, too,” said Freeman, the former Braves first baseman who is in his second season with the Dodgers. “Every postseason, you can pick out a hit, a play, and say, ‘This is how we got there, this is how we moved on, or this is how we won the World Series.

The NL West champions also ranked second in the league with 85 two-out homers and 237 two-out walks, and they led the majors with 291 runs and were tied for second with a .771 OPS in the seventh inning or later, a six-month body of work under pressure the Dodgers hope will carry over into the playoffs.

The team’s two-out success, both he and manager Dave Roberts say, is the result of a consistent overall approach to never give away at-bats or give in to a pitcher and a sound two-strike approach to shorten your swing and take what the pitcher gives you. headtopics.com

Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez, right, celebrating a home run against the Detroit Tigers on Sept. 18 with Mookie Betts, led the majors in two-out RBIs with 53.

It helps to have three of baseball’s most experienced and professional hitters in Mookie Betts, Freeman and Martinez at the top of the lineup, and it’s no surprise that trio of sluggers has been the team’s most productive group in the clutch.

Betts hit .313 with a 1.018 OPS with 12 homers, 10 doubles and 47 RBIs with two outs and .319 (23 for 72) with a 1.062 OPS and 39 RBIs with two outs and runners in scoring position.

