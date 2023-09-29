On the brink of a government shutdown, the Senate tries to approve funding but it's almost too late

The U.S. is on the brink of a federal government shutdown. The White House and Democrats rejected the Republican approach as too extreme. The Democrats voted against it. The House bill’s failure a day before Saturday’s deadline to fund the government leaves few options to prevent a shutdown.

“It’s not the end yet; I've got other ideas,” a clearly agitated McCarthy told reporters as he exited the chamber. Later Friday, after a heated closed-door meeting of House Republicans that pushed into the evening, McCarthy said he was considering options — among them, a two-week stopgap funding measure similar to the effort from hard-right senators that would be certain to exclude any help for Ukraine in the war against Russia.

Even though the House bill already axed routine Ukraine aid, an intensifying Republican resistance to the war effort means the Senate's plan to attach $6 billion President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seeking from the U.S. may have bipartisan support from Democrats but not from most of McCarthy's Republicans. headtopics.com

Dianne Feinstein's legacy, what her death could mean for CongressSen. Dianne Feinstein, who shattered glass ceilings during her more than three decades in the U.S. Senate, has died at 90. Feinstein cast her last vote in the Senate late Thursday morning, according to Senate records. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane, CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes and CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion spoke about Feinstein's legacy in the Senate and what her death could mean politically for Democrats.

Schumer, McConnell remember Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 'a giant in the Senate'Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the longest-serving woman in the Senate, has died. She was 90. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell both paid tribute to Feinstein, who they both called a friend, from the Senate floor.

Who will replace Dianne Feinstein in the Senate?Feinstein's death has put new pressure on California's governor to replace her quickly, and is shining a spotlight on the 2024 campaign for her seat.

Eight big U.S. bank CEOs to face Senate Banking Committee grilling in DecemberThe hearing will host CEOs of JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Bank of New York Mellon, Morgan Stanley, State Street, and Wells Fargo.