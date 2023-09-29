On the brink of a government shutdown, the Senate tries to approve funding but it's almost too late

The U.S. is on the brink of a federal government shutdown. Hard-right Republicans in Congress have rejected a longshot effort to keep offices open and now the Senate will be at work in a rare Saturday session to try to approve temporary funds. The White House and Democrats rejected the Republican approach as too extreme. The Democrats voted against it. The House bill’s failure a day before Saturday’s deadline to fund the government leaves few options to prevent a shutdown.

“It’s not the end yet; I’ve got other ideas,” a clearly agitated McCarthy told reporters as he exited the chamber. Later Friday, after a heated closed-door meeting of House Republicans that pushed into the evening, McCarthy said he was considering options — among them, a two-week stopgap funding measure similar to the effort from hard-right senators that would be certain to exclude any help for Ukraine in the war against Russia.

Even though the House bill already axed routine Ukraine aid, an intensifying Republican resistance to the war effort means the Senate’s plan to attach $6 billion President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seeking from the U.S. may have bipartisan support from Democrats but not from most of McCarthy’s Republicans. headtopics.com

