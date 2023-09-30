On the brink of a federal shutdown, the House passes a 45-day funding plan and sends it to Senate

On the brink of a federal government shutdown, the House has swiftly approved a 45-day funding bill to keep federal agencies open The House measure would fund government at current 2023 levels for 45 days, through Nov. 17, moving closer to the Senate's approach.

But the Senate package would have added $6 billion for Ukraine to fight the war against Russia and $6 billion for U.S. disaster relief.

Both chambers came to a standstill as lawmakers assessed their options, some decrying the loss of Ukraine aid. "The American people deserve better," said House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, warning in a lengthy floor speech that “extreme" Republicans were risking shutdown.

McConnell, of Kentucky, said Republican senators were waiting “to see what the House is doing." For the House package to be approved, McCarthy, R-Calif., will be forced to rely on Democrats because the speaker's hard-right flank has said it will oppose any short-term measure. Republicans hold a 221-212 majority, with two vacancies. headtopics.com

Relying on Democratic votes and leaving his right-flank behind is something that the hard-right lawmakers have warned will risk McCarthy's job as speaker.

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Shutdown Looms as US Senate, House Advance Separate Spending PlansThe Democrat-led U.S. Senate forged ahead Thursday with a bipartisan stopgap funding bill aimed at averting a fourth partial government shutdown in a decade, while the House prepared to vote on partisan Republican spending bills.

McCarthy rejects Senate spending bill while scrambling for a House plan that averts a shutdownCongress is at a crossroads days before a disruptive federal shutdown.

McCarthy rejects Senate spending bill while scrambling for a House plan that averts a shutdownCongress is at a crossroads days before a disruptive federal shutdown.

McCarthy rejects Senate spending bill while scrambling for a House plan that averts a shutdownHouse Speaker Kevin McCarthy is digging in on his refusal to take up Senate legislation designed to keep the federal government fully running beyond midnight Saturday.

McCarthy rejects Senate spending bill while scrambling for a House plan that averts a shutdownCongress is at a crossroads days before a disruptive federal shutdown.

McCarthy rejects Senate spending bill while scrambling for a House plan that averts a shutdownCongress is at a crossroads days before a disruptive federal shutdown.