On Target 🎯 What's up with the fantasy tight end position this season?

Targets didn't become a tracked stat until 1992. Pro Football Reference wasn't launched until 2003. My early days of fantasy football in the '90s involved scoring leagues by hand, sitting down in the morning with a pencil, a caffeinated beverage and the newspaper.Receiving stats and analysis have blossomed in the modern era.

And some early-season trends kept rolling, too. Sam LaPorta (TE3) scored twice, and Cole Kmet (TE7) had his second straight impactful game.so bad for fantasy football? Heck, sometimes there's a drumbeat to get rid of the position entirely; just lump the players in with the wideouts.

Tight ends are rarely going to be target hogs. Hockenson is the only tight end in the top 20 in targets (and likely keeps moving up with Justin Jefferson set to miss time). Obviously most tight ends carry blocking responsibilities that don't carry over to wide receivers. headtopics.com

Bottom line, I'm always going to argue for keeping tight ends in fantasy. First and foremost, I want my leagues to be more dynamic, to require more decisions made, more analysis required. It adds skill and nuance to the game. But I also think talk of a tight end drought has been mildly overblown. This stuff is so often cyclical.

Market share is always worth considering. Five tight ends are seeing 30% or more of their team's opportunities: Ertz, Andrews, Kmet, Ferguson and the currently hurt Pat Freiermuth. Volume is good. Puka Nacua's first game with Cooper Kupp back led to a 7-71-1 line, 11 targets and a route on 92.7% of dropbacks. No worries here. headtopics.com

The slot is a glorious place to work for any pass-catcher, and we like it when tight ends get slot reps — that means they're running a route and not taking out the trash (blocking).

