ON Semiconductor Provides Soft Fourth-Quarter Guidance. The Stock Drops.

ON Semiconductor posted third-quarter earnings and revenue better than Wall Street estimates, but provided fourth-quarter guidance below expectations.

ON Semiconductor (ticker: ON) reported third-quarter earnings of $1.39 a share on revenue of $2.18 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting the company to report third-quarter earnings of $1.34 a share on revenue of $2.15 billion.“Our disciplined approach and execution resulted in another solid quarter, demonstrating the resilience in our business amid market softness,” Chief Executive Hassane El-Khoury said in the earnings release.

The company said it expects fourth-quarter earnings of between $1.13 share and $1.27 a share, which is below the FactSet consensus of $1.36. Revenue estimates of between $1.95 billion and $2.05 billion also were below analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. headtopics.com

Shares of ON Semi were falling 5.9% in premarket trading Monday to $78.42. Coming into the session, the stock has climbed 34% in 2023. Even though the stock has had a strong year, shares have declined recently following tighter export restrictions to China and an overall tech selloff following earnings reports from major companies.

