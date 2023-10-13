On his first foreign trip this year, Putin calls for ex-Soviet states to expand influence

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on his first trip abroad since being indicted by the International Criminal Court in March, on Friday called on an alliance of former Soviet states to expand relations with non-Western countries.

Tajikistan has acceded to the ICC; Armenia, which recently approved joining the court, did not participate in the summit amid rising disputes with Russia. Putin told the CIS heads of state that “it is important to work together, together with like-minded people from other regions of the world — with the countries of the so-called world majority, the Global South, whose views are very close to us.

Russian President Vladimir Putin blames US for creating conditions leading to Israel-Hamas warRussian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday blamed the United States for creating conditions which led to the current war between Israel and Hamas.

