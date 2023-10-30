On Call with Dr. Kumar: Breaking down the science behind a good Halloween scare

NEW YORK -- Halloween is here again, which means it's time for ghouls, ghosts and good fun. But Hallows Eve isn't all about costumes and candy, there is also some science to the scare. Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York to explain why some sights and sounds get our hearts racing.

Watch: Snapshot New York Halloween SpecialWe asked whether getting a little scared, like visiting a haunted house or watching a scary movie, can actually be good for your health. She also talked about seeing ghosts and other paranormal experiences. Watch her full interview above for more insight.

United States Headlines Read more: CBSNewYork »

Mortal Kombat 1 Players Call for Boycott of Halloween Fatality: 'Pretty Egregious'Mortal Kombat 1 players urge others not to buy the Happy Halloween Fatality. Read more ⮕

South Korean families call for a special probe on the anniversary of a deadly Halloween crushBereaved relatives of victims of last year’s devastating Halloween crush in Seoul and their supporters have demanded an independent investigation of the disaster as they marked the anniversary with a massive memorial service. Read more ⮕

South Korean families call for a special probe on the anniversary of a deadly Halloween crushBereaved relatives of victims of last year’s devastating Halloween crush in Seoul and their supporters have demanded an independent investigation of the disaster as they marked the anniversary with a massive memorial service Read more ⮕

Ryan Reynolds, Mandy Moore Call Out SAG's Halloween Costume RuleSAG-AFTRA asks its members to avoid dressing up as characters from struck movies/shows this Halloween. Read more ⮕

4 science tricks to scare up a better Halloween costumeHalloween is coming, which means the race for the most awesome costume is on. Use these tricky science tips to add some serious fright to your getup. Read more ⮕

CrimeStoppers weigh in on Halloween candy safetyCentral Alabama CrimeStoppers is weighing in on Halloween safety. Read more ⮕