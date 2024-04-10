Olympics President Warns of Possible Cancellation of Triathlon Swimming Section

The president of the Olympics has admitted that the swimming section of the triathlon could be postponed or canceled if pollution levels in the waterway remain high. Despite France's efforts to upgrade the sewage system , bacteria levels in the river are still above permitted limits. President Tony Estanguet expressed confidence in using the Seine for the event but acknowledged that a final decision may be made to avoid swimming.

The International Olympic Committee stated that Estanguet was restating the rules set by World Triathlon, which allow for a duathlon or cancellation if the water is too polluted

Olympics President Triathlon Swimming Pollution Waterway Sewage System Seine Cancellation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Committee identifies 13 Utah locations to serve as possible 2034 Winter Olympics venuesThirteen Utah venues have been identified as proposed Olympic venues as part of Utah's preferred host bid file for the 2034 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Biden administration warns states of possible attacks on water systems from foreign hackersThe Biden administration is warning state leaders of potential cyber attacks against drinking water and wastewater systems across the country, conducted by Iran and China.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Snow slides possible on US 40 Berthoud Pass in the coming days, CDOT warnsSydney Isenberg is an Emmy-nominated digital content producer with Denver7 (KMGH) in Denver, Colorado. She began her career in Bakersfield, California, after graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University in 2018.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Kamala Harris Warns Israel Against Invading Rafah—Macron Follows, Warning Of Possible ‘War Crime’I am a Washington D.C. based reporter. My previous work includes USA Today, E&E News, the Baltimore Sun, NBC News and Maryland Matters. I am a graduate of Saint Joseph's University with a degree in political science. Email me at afaguyforbes.com and follow me on Twitter AnaFaguy.

Source: Forbes - 🏆 394. / 53 Read more »

Antibiotic Recalled Over 'Super Potent' Dosage—Serious Side Effects Possible, FDA WarnsDigital destination for sophisticated men & women. Live your best life with expert tips and news on health, food, sex, relationships, fashion and lifestyle.

Source: BestLifeOnline - 🏆 533. / 51 Read more »

Diver takes massive spill in front of French president during Olympics pool openingFrench diver Alexis Jandard had a bit of a mishap during the unveiling of the Paris Aquatics Centre, where he went tumbling off the diving board in front of the country's president.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »