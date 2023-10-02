The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.FILE - The Olympic stadium is seen from above in Athens, Greece on April 19, 2006. Government officials say Monday, Oct.

The two Greek sports facilities were shuttered late Friday after failing a safety inspection launched in April and overseen by a public asset agency. The velodrome was evacuated while hosting a national bridge tournament, attended by several hundred people.

Ageless Oksana Chusovitina -- at 48 -- is still hoping to qualify for Paris Olympics in gymnastics

Read more:

AP »

Government shutdown live updates: Senate and House pass 45-day measure to keep government openThe Senate passed a spending bill Saturday night averting a government shutdown that would have triggered a calamitous domino effect on the American public and economy.

Pelotonia launches new unpaved road ride event in Athens CountyGravel Day introduced a more adventurous style of cycling to Pelotonia's portfolio of events as riders soared through miles of unpaved roads in Nelsonville.

Live updates from Jordan-Hare Stadium as Auburn football hosts No. 1 GeorgiaFor the 128th time in history, the Auburn Tigers and the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to square off in this year's edition of 'The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry' this afternoon from Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Calling game at Dodger Stadium marks dream come true for Oakland A's newest broadcasterJohnny Doskow spent more than two decades calling games in baseball's farm system before being called up to the major leagues.

Kirby Smart has message for Auburn fans after Georgia survives at Jordan-Hare StadiumGeorgia beats Auburn 27-20 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

One year after deadly fan crush at Indonesia soccer stadium, families still seek justiceA year has passed slowly for Devi Athok, an Indonesian man whose two teenage daughters died in a crush of fans at a soccer stadium in East Java in October 2022 after police fired tear gas, setting off a panicked run for the exits that left 135 people dead

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.FILE - The Olympic stadium is seen from above in Athens, Greece on April 19, 2006. Government officials say Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 a new inspection has been ordered at a stadium that hosted the Athens Olympics in 2004 after rust was found along the iconic arched roof, forcing the site to close. The arched roof structures were designed by renowned Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava for the 2004 Athens Olympics. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)FILE - The velodrome is reflected in a pool of water at Athens’ main Olympic complex, Greece, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2004. Government officials say Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 a new inspection has been ordered at a stadium that hosted the Athens Olympics in 2004 after rust was found along the iconic arched roof, forcing the site to close. The arched roof structures were designed by renowned Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava for the 2004 Athens Olympics. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)FILE - Players from Greek champion Olympiakos, right, and AEK Athens line up ahead of the Greek Final Cup at the empty Olympic Stadium of Athens, Tuesday, May 17, 2016. Government officials say Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 a new inspection has been ordered at a stadium that hosted the Athens Olympics in 2004 after rust was found along the iconic arched roof, forcing the site to close. The arched roof structures were designed by renowned Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava for the 2004 Athens Olympics. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)FILE - Bayern players practice during a training session at Olympic Stadium in Athens, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Government officials say Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 a new inspection has been ordered at a stadium that hosted the Athens Olympics in 2004 after rust was found along the iconic arched roof, forcing the site to close. The arched roof structures were designed by renowned Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava for the 2004 Athens Olympics. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)FILE - Fans of the World Rally Championship watch the super special stage of the Acropolis Rally at the Olympic stadium of Athens, Thursday, June 1, 2006. Government officials say Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 a new inspection has been ordered at a stadium that hosted the Athens Olympics in 2004 after rust was found along the iconic arched roof, forcing the site to close. The arched roof structures were designed by renowned Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava for the 2004 Athens Olympics. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)FILE - The Olympic stadium is seen from above in Athens, Greece on April 19, 2006. Government officials say Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 a new inspection has been ordered at a stadium that hosted the Athens Olympics in 2004 after rust was found along the iconic arched roof, forcing the site to close. The arched roof structures were designed by renowned Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava for the 2004 Athens Olympics. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)FILE - The Olympic stadium is seen from above in Athens, Greece on April 19, 2006. Government officials say Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 a new inspection has been ordered at a stadium that hosted the Athens Olympics in 2004 after rust was found along the iconic arched roof, forcing the site to close. The arched roof structures were designed by renowned Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava for the 2004 Athens Olympics. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)FILE - The velodrome is reflected in a pool of water at Athens’ main Olympic complex, Greece, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2004. Government officials say Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 a new inspection has been ordered at a stadium that hosted the Athens Olympics in 2004 after rust was found along the iconic arched roof, forcing the site to close. The arched roof structures were designed by renowned Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava for the 2004 Athens Olympics. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)FILE - The velodrome is reflected in a pool of water at Athens’ main Olympic complex, Greece, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2004. Government officials say Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 a new inspection has been ordered at a stadium that hosted the Athens Olympics in 2004 after rust was found along the iconic arched roof, forcing the site to close. The arched roof structures were designed by renowned Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava for the 2004 Athens Olympics. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)FILE - Players from Greek champion Olympiakos, right, and AEK Athens line up ahead of the Greek Final Cup at the empty Olympic Stadium of Athens, Tuesday, May 17, 2016. Government officials say Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 a new inspection has been ordered at a stadium that hosted the Athens Olympics in 2004 after rust was found along the iconic arched roof, forcing the site to close. The arched roof structures were designed by renowned Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava for the 2004 Athens Olympics. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)FILE - Players from Greek champion Olympiakos, right, and AEK Athens line up ahead of the Greek Final Cup at the empty Olympic Stadium of Athens, Tuesday, May 17, 2016. Government officials say Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 a new inspection has been ordered at a stadium that hosted the Athens Olympics in 2004 after rust was found along the iconic arched roof, forcing the site to close. The arched roof structures were designed by renowned Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava for the 2004 Athens Olympics. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)FILE - Bayern players practice during a training session at Olympic Stadium in Athens, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Government officials say Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 a new inspection has been ordered at a stadium that hosted the Athens Olympics in 2004 after rust was found along the iconic arched roof, forcing the site to close. The arched roof structures were designed by renowned Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava for the 2004 Athens Olympics. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)FILE - Bayern players practice during a training session at Olympic Stadium in Athens, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Government officials say Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 a new inspection has been ordered at a stadium that hosted the Athens Olympics in 2004 after rust was found along the iconic arched roof, forcing the site to close. The arched roof structures were designed by renowned Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava for the 2004 Athens Olympics. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)FILE - Fans of the World Rally Championship watch the super special stage of the Acropolis Rally at the Olympic stadium of Athens, Thursday, June 1, 2006. Government officials say Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 a new inspection has been ordered at a stadium that hosted the Athens Olympics in 2004 after rust was found along the iconic arched roof, forcing the site to close. The arched roof structures were designed by renowned Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava for the 2004 Athens Olympics. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)FILE - Fans of the World Rally Championship watch the super special stage of the Acropolis Rally at the Olympic stadium of Athens, Thursday, June 1, 2006. Government officials say Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 a new inspection has been ordered at a stadium that hosted the Athens Olympics in 2004 after rust was found along the iconic arched roof, forcing the site to close. The arched roof structures were designed by renowned Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava for the 2004 Athens Olympics. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A new inspection has been ordered at the stadium that hosted the 2004 Athens Olympics after rust was found along the iconic arched roof, forcing the site to close, government officials said Monday.

The 70,000-seat Olympic Stadium, Greece’s largest, and nearby Olympic Velodrome are covered by white-ribbed steel roofs designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava — similar in style to much of his later work, including the Oculus Transportation Hub in downtown New York.

The two Greek sports facilities were shuttered late Friday after failing a safety inspection launched in April and overseen by a public asset agency. The velodrome was evacuated while hosting a national bridge tournament, attended by several hundred people.

It was the latest headache for Greek authorities in managing costly Olympic venues around the capital, many remaining underused or mothballed.

Ageless Oksana Chusovitina -- at 48 -- is still hoping to qualify for Paris Olympics in gymnastics

Host China continues Asian Games dominance by surpassing 150 medals on Day 5 of the two-week event

Canada’s women book a ticket to the Paris Olympics by defeating Jamaica

“The Calatrava roof: In 2004, it was a symbol of a country that was hosting the Olympic Games. In 2023, it is the symbol of a country that is falling apart at every level,” opposition leader Stefanos Kasselakis said.

The government said it had included the Olympic complex renovation project under plans submitted to the European Union for funding assistance, defending its decision to try to overcome chronic maintenance delays.

“It is a known fact that the (Olympic Stadium) had not been maintained for two decades. Who does not feel disappointed when they see the pictures of such important facilities that have been left to their fate for so many years?” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who was first elected in 2019, wrote in an online post. “That is what we are changing. That is why we are investing, that is why we have initiated this redevelopment, and that is why (safety) studies are being carried out.”

The Olympic Stadium closure will force Greek soccer club Panathinaikos to seek another venue for its upcoming Europa League games against French team Rennes and Israeli club Maccabi Haifa.

A second inspection will be led by the Technical Chamber of Greece, the professional association of engineers which advises the government on public works projects.

Yiannis Vroutsis, a deputy minister for sports, said it was too soon to say when the stadium would reopen, arguing that details of the second safety inspection would have to be studied first.