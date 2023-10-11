Mary Lou Retton reacts to applause after her performance at the Los Angeles Summer Olympics on Aug. 3, 1984. Retton, 55, is in intensive care fighting a rare form of pneumonia, according to her daughter McKenna Kelley. (Suzanne Vlamis/AP)Mary Lou Retton, the former teenage gymnast who rose to stardom after her gold medal-winning performance at the 1984 Los AngelesNever miss a goal or a touchdown.

Retton has a “rare form of pneumonia” that has made her unable to breathe on her own, according to Kelley. Retton has been in intensive care for over a week. “Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all the details,” she added.

The former star is not insured, her daughter wrote, and asked for donations to help cover the costs of her hospital bills. “We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital. headtopics.com

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Legendary Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton 'fighting for her life' with rare form of pneumoniaOlympic gold medalist and legendary U.S. gymnast Mary Lou Retton is “fighting for her life” in the intensive care unit battling a rare form of pneumonia.

Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton 'fighting for her life' in ICU, daughter saysThe Detroit Lions are talking the talk and walking the walk

US Olympic gold winner Mary Lou Retton 'fighting for her life' in ICURooted in fact-based, transparent reporting, Newsy is an award-winning opinion-free network owned by the E.W. Scripps Company that is relentlessly focused on “the why” of every story and seeks to enable a more intimate and immersive understanding of the issues that matter. Newsy elevates the stories of those affected by the news – establishing an emotional link for our viewers with the real people and places at the heart of our coverage.

Olympic Gymnast Mary Lou Retton 'Fighting for Her Life' With 'Rare Form' of Pneumonia, Daughter SaysThe 55-year-old sports icon appears to be facing a serious health struggle.

Mary Lou Retton, 1984 Olympic gymnastics champion, has life-threatening pneumoniaMary Lou Retton, who became one of the most popular athletes in the country after winning the all-around women’s gymnastics competition at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, has pneumonia and is “fighting for her life” in the intensive care unit, her daughter said in a statement this week.

Olympic Gymnastics Star Mary Lou Retton ‘Fighting for Her Life’ in ICU: DaughterThe gymnastics champion has pneumonia and “is not able to breathe on her own,” daughter McKenna Lane Kelley said.