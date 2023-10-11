Olympic gold medalist Retton 'fighting for her life' with rare form of pneumonia, daughter says

Former Olympic Gold medallist gymnast Mary Lou Retton (R) of the U.S. and her former coach Bela Karolyi laugh as they sit next to the floor during the AT&T American Cup gymnastics competition at New York's Madison Square Garden March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar /File PhotoOct 10 (Reuters) - U.S.

Retton, 55, has not been able to breathe on her own, her daughter McKenna Kelley said in a post requesting prayers and donations to help the gold-medal winning star of the 1984 Olympics cover her hospital bills. She said Retton is uninsured.

Retton also won two silver medals, in the team and vault events, as well as two bronze medals in the uneven bars and floor exercise at the Games all while still a high school student. Her Olympic success led to a surge in popularity and she became a household name. She was named Sports Illustrated magazine's "Sportswoman of the Year" and appeared on Wheaties cereal boxes in the wake of her triumph.She went on to make cameo appearances in movies including the 1988 comedy "Scrooged." She was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 1997. headtopics.com

