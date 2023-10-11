Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton battling pneumonia in intensive care

Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton has been battling severe pneumonia in a hospital intensive care unit, daughters of the famed American gymnast said. A Tuesday post on a crowd-funding page by Retton's daughter, McKenna Kelley, characterized the Hall of Fame gymnast as being critically ill. Another daughter confirmed the illness to NBC News.
A native of West Virginia, she lives in Houston. In the crowd-funding statement, linked from her verified Instagram account, Kelley made an appeal for help with Retton's hospital bills, saying she does not have medical insurance. 'ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom,' she wrote.
