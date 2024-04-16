Olympic Flame to be Lit in Greece for Paris Olympics

FILE - Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, playing the role of the High Priestess, lights the torch during the lighting of the Olympic flame at Ancient Olympia site, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southwestern Greece Oct. 18, 2021. On Tuesday, April 16, 2024 the flame for this summer’s Paris Olympics will be lit and be carried through Greece for more than 5,000 kilometers before being handed over to French organizers at the Athens site of the first modern Olympics.

An actress playing an ancient Greek priestess holds a silver torch containing highly combustible materials over a concave mirror. The sun’s rays bounce off every inch of the burnished metal half-globe and come together at one extremely hot point, which ignites the torch. The idea was the result of Greek-German cooperation ahead of the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany, which were heavy on fanfare — and swastikas. It was based on a mechanism mentioned by ancient writers in a non-Olympic context, and served the desire to blend the games of antiquity with the modern revival.

Like in most pre-industrial societies, life in ancient Greece was deeply physical and a well exercised body was seen as the mark of a gentleman.

Olympic Flame Greece Paris Olympics Torch Ancient Olympics

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paris Olympic flame to make first stop in Greece at heart of modern games' founderJust outside the site of the ancient Olympic Games, hooting owls break the nighttime silence at a white marble monument containing what's left of a singular Frenchman's heart.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Paris police remove dozens of migrants from Paris City Hall 100 days before Olympic GamesDozens of migrants were removed from the forecourt of Paris City Hall by Paris police 100 days leading up to the beginning of the Olympic games in the capital.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Olympic Flame to be Created in GreeceThe ceremony marks the start of the flame’s journey from Greece to its final destination in Paris for the opening ceremony on July 26.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Olympic flame to be created Tuesday in GreeceThe ceremony marks the start of the flame’s journey from Greece to its final destination in Paris for the opening ceremony on July 26.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Ancient Greek Performance Comes to Life at Paris Olympics Flame-Lighting CeremonyForty-eight performers will take part in a 30-minute performance at the flame-lighting ceremony for the Paris Olympics, showcasing an interpretation of ancient Greek music and dance. The details of the performance are kept secret until the public rehearsal.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

International Olympic Committee Members to Visit Utah for 2034 Winter OlympicsA team of 14 International Olympic Committee members will visit Utah next week to tour the venues for the 2034 Winter Olympics. This visit is one of the final steps before the anticipated announcement in July that Salt Lake City will host the Games.

Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »