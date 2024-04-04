Olympic Cyclist Slams National Organization for Women Over Response to Lawsuit

Three-time Olympic cyclist Inga Thompson criticizes the National Organization for Women (NOW) for their response to a lawsuit filed against the NCAA by college athletes . NOW referred to the lawsuit as an example of ' white supremacist patriarchy at work.' Thompson, a decorated U.S. cyclist, spoke to Fox News Digital about the controversial social media post shared by NOW.

The post criticized the lawsuit filed by former Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines and other athletes who accused the NCAA of violating their Title IX rights by allowing transgender woman Lia Thomas to compete at the national championships in 2022

Olympic Cyclist National Organization For Women Lawsuit NCAA College Athletes White Supremacist Patriarchy Transgender Athlete Title IX

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

National Organization for Women: Not Allowing Men in Women’s Sports is ‘White Supremacist Patriarchy’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Opposing trans athletes in girls' sports is 'White supremacist patriarchy:' National Organization for WomenThe National Organization for Women faced backlash over an X post saying opposition to transgender athletes competing in women’s sports is 'White supremacist patriarchy.'

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Iowa star Caitlin Clark invited to US national team Olympic training camp amid national championship pursuitUSA Basketball Women’s National Team announced its list for training camp on Thursday ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, which included Iowa star Caitlin Clark.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Local organization helping women succeed in construction industryWINTER, or Women in Non-Traditional Employment Roles, is helping women break glass — and concrete — ceilings on their way to success in the construction industry, which is 90% dominated by men.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »

LDS Church gives more power to women than any other religious organization, leader declaresCoverage of a live Relief Society devotional for the women of the LDS Church and the planned boycott.

Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »

Former Olympian backs bill to block biological men from women's Olympic sports: 'It's insanity'Former Olympian cyclist Inga Thompson argued it is both unsafe and unfair for transgender athletes to compete in women's sports as House lawmakers weigh an Olympic ban.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »