Olympian Mary Lou Retton to receive aid from USOPC amid battle with rare pneumonia: report

Five-time Olympic medalist Mary Lou Retton has received a significant amount of financial support after her daughter revealed on social media this week that the athletic icon is 'fighting for her life' as she deals with a rare form of pneumonia. Now, the U.S.

' McKenna Kelley, Retton’s daughter, created a donation page where she revealed her mother’s condition. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 'My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life. She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now.

