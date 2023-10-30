Olmsted Falls police department seeking lateral transfer officers

“Like most cities, we’re turning to lateral transfers,” Olmsted Falls Police Chief Odis B. Rogers said.
“The reason we went with laterals is it creates a larger pool for us to choose from and, to be honest, we aren’t getting a whole lot of candidates taking our civil service exam.”The police chief said he’s down two officers due to an August retirement and a school resource officer going full-time in the Olmsted Falls City Schools.
"We're not seeing a whole lot of new people who want to be police officers," he said. "It's a very challenging time for us in terms of recruiting and retention, so we have to get as big a pool as we can of candidates when it comes time to replace an officer or add a police officer.
“We’re certainly very proud of our police department. We have a good relationship with the community and we wanted to continue that and bring good people in. One of the ways to do that is to try to get experienced police officers to come and work here.”
Something else at play is for the most part the Olmsted Falls police department has hired full-time officers from its pool of part-timers. "Most of our older police officers were hired part-time years and years ago before becoming full-time," he said. "Then we went through a stagnant period where we weren't hiring because we had a full complement.
"Those police officers are starting to retire and leave. We've had multiple retirements in the last three years. So for the first time, we were hiring new police officers that weren't from within this police department."