Olivia Wilde to Direct Film Adaptation of Avengelyne Comic Book Series

Deadline reports that Olivia Wilde is set to direct a film adaptation of Rob Liefeld's comic book series, Avengelyne , for Margot Robbie 's production company, LuckyChap. The story follows an angel who battles evil forces and frequently encounters demons and monsters.

After questioning God's love for humans, she is banished from Heaven and becomes a fallen angel. Avengelyne is known for her fearless nature and her daring confrontation with the Devil in Hell's outer fortress, Pandemonium.

