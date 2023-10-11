Olivia Rodrigo Turned Her USC Homework Assignment Into a GUTS Song

In anticipation of her forthcoming GUTS world tour, Olivia Rodrigo and creative partner-in-crime Dan Nigro have given us a taste of how the star’s sophomore album sounds live.

While walking around Greenwich Village, Nigro entered a bookstore and found a book centered on American singer-songwriter Robin Pecknold’s songwriting process, where the Fleet Foxes frontman shared that “some of his songs started as poems.” The revelation struck a chord with Rodrigo, who had just started uni at USC and had been tasked with flexing her poetry muscles.

Olivia Rodrigo Performs 'Guts' at Intimate Los Angeles ShowNigro said choosing the lead single for Guts was “one of the hardest decisions we’ve had to make together…once we chose it, trying to finish it [became] that much harder.” Rodrigo added that it came down to the smallest of details, like the beats per minute, estimating they made “20 versions of different BPMs” before finishing the song in January at New York’s Electric Lady Studios.

