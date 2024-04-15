Olivia Culpo Reveals Her Beauty Secrets

“I, for the record, have never had plastic surgery ,” the 31-year-old pageant queen shared via TikTok on Sunday, April 14, while doing her makeup for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. “I get botox here,” she said while pointing at her temples and sides of her chin. Culpo also shared that she doesn't get Botox in her forehead, jaw or lips because it pulls on her eyebrows awkwardly and makes her pout look “insane.

Culpo also denied rumors that she’s had buccal fat removal in her cheeks, crediting her “sunken in” face to aging. “Now I’m just embracing my natural structure,” she gushed.“#Coachella bound !!!” she captioned the post. Fans praised Culpo’s honesty in the comments section.“Love the transparency!” one social media user wrote as another added, “Love the honesty, you look gorg!”

Olivia Culpo Beauty Secrets Plastic Surgery Botox Filler Injections Buccal Fat Removal Natural Structure Coachella

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



usweekly / 🏆 390. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Olivia Culpo Reveals What She Told Fiancé Christian McCaffrey After Super Bowl Loss (Exclusive)Olivia Culpo exclusively tells PEOPLE about what she told her fiancé, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, after his loss in the Super Bowl

Source: peoplestyle - 🏆 367. / 59 Read more »

Olivia Culpo Reveals Her Must-Haves for Wedding to Christian McCaffrey — Including Her One 'Non-Negotiable'Olivia Culpo shared a new update about her upcoming wedding to NFL star Christian McCaffrey, including revealing her one 'non-negotiable' for the couple's big day.

Source: peoplestyle - 🏆 367. / 59 Read more »

Olivia Culpo reveals 'most difficult part' of planning wedding with Christian McCaffreyOlivia Culpo, the model fiancée of San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey, revealed the most difficult part of wedding planning so far.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Tracklist For ‘GUTS’ Deluxe Edition During Chicago ShowOlivia Rodrigo revealed the track list for her upcoming (March 22) deluxe edition of her 'GUTS' album, which will feature five additional songs.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Olivia Rodrigo Says She’s ‘So Proud’ of ‘Guts’ Deluxe Tracks & Reveals Her FavoriteOlivia Rodrigo revealed which of her new 'Guts' deluxe songs is her favorite. Get the details.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Heartstopper's Olivia Colman Reveals She Won't Appear on Season 3Olivia Colman confirmed she didn't film any scenes as Kit Connor's onscreen mother for season 3 of Netflix's 'Heartstopper'

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »